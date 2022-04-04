 Steilacoom’s Jim Anderson competing in DIY Hero Contest – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom’s Jim Anderson competing in DIY Hero Contest

Steilacoom resident artist Jim Anderson has advanced to the top ten in the national DIY Hero contest. At stake is first place and a prize of $25,000.  Jim is a wounded warrior, a soldier who served in Afghanistan who has used his disability to inspire art work of bent wand formed wood into art works like no other.  “Mind blowing,” Jim says, modestly and accurately.  

He won 2nd place at the 2022 Master Woodworking Artist of the Year, March 6th.The National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus, OH, and the Bainbridge Arts and Crafts Gallery in Bainbridge Island, WA are both interested in showing his work.

“I have had a strong following and support from the Town of Steilacoom, Kiwanis, SHMA, and fellow Veterans, friends and family,” Jim reports.   I need everyone’s continue support to vote for free daily through Facebook, says Jim.  You can vote daily at diyhero.org/2022/jim-anderson

