Kilmer, Strickland Votes to Lower Cost of Insulin for Washington Families – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On March 31, U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer and Marilyn Strickland voted to support new legislation aimed at lowering the cost of insulin for Washingtonians. The Affordable Insulin Now Act, which passed the House with bipartisan support, will cap out-of-pocket expenses to ensure that Washington families pay no more than $35 for a monthly supply of insulin.

“In the greatest country on the planet, you shouldn’t go broke if you or a loved one needs medication,” said Rep. Kilmer. “Capping the cost of insulin in the United States is a common-sense move – and will save money for thousands of Washingtonians. I’ll keep working to ensure Congress passes more comprehensive legislation to bring down the costs of prescription drugs across the board.”

“Across the South Sound, Washingtonians are paying way too much for insulin, risking their financial security for necessary medication,” Strickland said. “No American should have to go bankrupt because of extreme insulin costs. That is why I was proud to support the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which will ensure that no family pays more than $35 for insulin each month. I urge the Senate to pass this bill quickly and send it to President Biden for his signature.”

Rising by 54 percent from 2014 to 2019, the cost of insulin has created an affordability crisis for the 8.6% of Washingtonians living with diabetes. Across the country, Americans currently face an average price of $98.70 for a unit of insulin — ten times higher than in other wealthy nations. In fact, one in four Americans who rely on insulin has been forced to ration doses due to high prices, which has potentially fatal consequences.

The Affordable Insulin Now Act will require private health insurance plans to cover insulin, limiting monthly cost-sharing to $35 or 25 percent of a plan’s negotiated price – whichever is lower. It also requires Medicare prescription drug plans to limit cost-sharing for insulin to $35 per month. This legislation comes as House Democrats continue working to advance comprehensive reform aimed at addressing the high cost of prescription drugs.