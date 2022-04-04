Birds and Bees: An Exhibit by Marit Berg Opens April 11 in The Gallery at TCC – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

What: Birds and Bees Exhibit

April 26, noon Gallery Hours: The Gallery is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on days the college is open. Visitors are no longer required to check in.

The “Birds and Bees” exhibit is a showcase of pattern-based art inspired by nature, created by TCC Art Professor Marit Berg.

“My fascination with patterns has inspired me to become a pattern maker myself. In this exhibition, I have created works based on patterns I see in groups of birds and bees,” Berg wrote in her introduction to the exhibit.

Berg is a painter and a printmaker, and she has used both media to create the pieces displayed in the “Birds and Bees” exhibit.

“The works in this exhibit that employ printmaking techniques are the bee etchings, the feral beehives, the origami crane pieces, and the murmuration installation,” Berg wrote. “The paintings in this exhibition, Rain, Steam, and Speed (after Turner); Demise of the Passenger Pigeon, and Murmuration as Dusk, are created by brush in hand.”

One of the pieces, Murmuration Installation II, is a temporary installation, and Berg is engaging TCC art students in the process of creating the installation.

The exhibit is funded in part by 2021-22 Tacoma Artists Initiative Program (TAIP) grant.