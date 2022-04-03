University Place City Hall to Reopen April 4 – The Suburban Times

University Place City Hall to Reopen April 4 April 3, 2022 · Leave a Comment · City of University Place social media post. City Hall will be reopening to the public again on Monday, April 4 from 9AM-4PM. City Hall will be reopening to the public again on Monday, April 4 from 9AM-4PM! Thanks for your patience & understanding as we've navigated through mostly virtual & by appointment services. We are so excited to welcome you back & can’t wait to see you soon! pic.twitter.com/saBy5iK9Ls— University Place, WA (@CityofUPWA) March 31, 2022
