Gourmet To GO – The Suburban Times

Gourmet To GO

Clover Park Technical College Foundation announcement.

The Clover Park Technical College Foundation is excited to announce our virtual 16th Annual Scholarship Celebration, May 16-20. Please help us reach our goal of $65,000 to provide scholarships, emergency assistance, and vital support to CPTC and our students!

Enjoy a delicious “Gourmet Dinner To Go” created by the CPTC Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts students, a fabulous online auction, and a chance to “Raise Your Paddle” to make a direct donation.

Drive Thru Dinner pick up will be Friday May 20th. Order here.

