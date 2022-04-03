Flag Lowering to honor Officer Dan Rocha – The Suburban Times

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha, 41, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Monday, April 4, 2022 . Officer Rocha died in the line of duty on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, April 4, 2022.

A memorial service will take place on April 4th, at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett at 1:00 pm.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.