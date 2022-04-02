Sign Up Now for Free Natural Yard Care Webinars – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The annual Natural Yard Care series is back! Free, as it has always been, this year it’s a virtual webinar that you can watch from the convenience of your own home.

Three webinars will comprise the series:

The Changing Garden with Marianne Benetti

You will learn timely advice on gardening with plants that cope with hot temperatures, so you are better prepared for future hot weather episodes.

April 27, 7-8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/NYCWebinar1

Primo Plants for Potent Pollinators of All Kinds with Robin Haglund

You will learn how to develop a gorgeous garden with year-round interest plants that pollinators simply can’t resist.

May 3, 7-8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/NYCWebinar2

Rain Gardens: Plan, Prep, Plant and Maintain with Robb Krehbiel

You will learn how to create and maintain a rain garden using native plants that minimize impacts to stormwater while creating a lush and productive landscape.

May 5, 7-8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/NYCWebinar3

Questions? Contact Troy Rowan at trowan@tpchd.org or 253.649.1839.

Sponsored by Cascade Water Alliance, the City of Edgewood, the City of University Place, and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.