Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

If you’re 50 or older, you’re now eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot. Younger people who are immune compromised are also eligible. If you’re in one of those groups, you can get your booster at any of our vaccine clinics except South Hill Mall. That clinic will offer boosters for these groups soon. Up-to-date vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness and death. Find your dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of March 26, 65.2% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 69.9% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,424,900 doses to Pierce County residents and 596,800 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 3,100 doses.

We administered more than 700 first doses.

An average of 400 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 28.7%

12-17: 60.8%

18-19: 77.5%

20-34: 72.8%

35-49: 78.7%

50-64: 79.8%

65-79: 84.7%

80 and older: 93.9%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: