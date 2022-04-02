Covid-19 Testing Site in UPSD – The Suburban Times

University Place School District announcement.

The District Testing Site will be closed April 1 through April 8. We are collaborating with a new testing company and hope to resume services after Spring Break. We will post more information soon about days and time of operation.

If you would like to have testing available over Spring Break, all school buildings have Rapid or PCR home test kits for pick up by April 1. Home test kits will also be available for pick up at the Educational Service Center during Spring Break.

Other testing sites in Pierce County can be found here: Testing Locations