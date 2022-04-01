Show Off Your Schnauzer (or any other pet) – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Have you entered your licensed pet’s picture for a chance to win one of two pet gift baskets as part of the City’s campaign to get all pets in U.P. licensed? Per City ordinance, all pets eight weeks and older are required to be licensed in the City of U.P. By completing the licensing paperwork, you show your animal you love them, since if your pet is ever lost, the license provides the information necessary to return them to you quickly.

Pet license fees for cats and dogs include discounts for senior and disabled residents. All pets that are spayed/neutered also qualify for reduced fees. License fees fund Pierce County’s Animal Control services which assist with lost or stray animals, abused animals, barking dogs and leash law violations.

There is just a little over one month left to enter to win a pet gift basket. Entering is easy—just show off your licensed pet by sharing their photo and tagging the City @CityofUPWA on Twitter and Facebook and @CityofUP_WA on Instagram and don’t forget to use the hashtag #UPPets. The drawing will be held on May 10. Visit the City Website for more information about the Pet Licensing Giveaway!