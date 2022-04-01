New law boosts college affordability for veterans, military families – The Suburban Times

Washington State Senate Democrats announcement.

Legislation to expand college affordability for military veterans, active military members, and their families by applying Washington state residency more broadly was signed into law by the governor today.

“Our servicemembers have been facing a massive and costly barrier to education,” said Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), sponsor of Senate Bill 5874. “When I was approached with this idea, I knew it was a clear solution. Having grown up in a military family, I know how helpful this would have been for my family.”

The new law expands residency status for all active duty, veteran, and dependent students who are eligible for educational benefits under Title 38 U.S.C. or Title 10 U.S.C. Chapter 1606. The law also expands military dependents’ residency status to include spouses, state-registered domestic partners, and dependents of military members including National Guard and reservists.

“There is a reason this bill received bipartisan and unanimous support—it is an effective idea,” said Nobles. “Our service members make the ultimate sacrifice. The least we can do is provide them greater access to education, and furthermore, different career pathways, jobs, and income.”

The text of the bill is available here.