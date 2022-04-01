CPSD Promising Future: Nathan Leal – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Lakes High School senior Nathan Leal.

After relocating multiple times as a child of military parents, Nathan joined CPSD as a freshman and is happy to finish all four years of high school at Lakes. “I’m really grateful to the people in my life who have helped me finish high school here and I’m excited to stay in Washington,” he said.

Nathan couldn’t imagine leaving Lakes after finding a community of close friends through ASB and his mentor work with incoming freshman. “I just love being in leadership and mentoring people,” he said. “It makes me feel like I’m part of a community and that I’m actually contributing to the school.”

Leadership may be Nathan’s favorite part of the school day, but his passion lies in his work with the high school’s many equity groups. “I like focusing on equality and working with different groups to promote a better, safer community for students that makes everyone feel comfortable,” he said. “I’m always asking, ‘hey, what could make Lakes better?”

After graduating, Nathan will earn his associate degree from Pierce College before transferring to a larger university.

“I know I want to become a social worker in the future,” he said. “I love helping people, whether it’s teens or veterans. I know how much social work meant to me, and I’d like to take my experiences and what I’ve learned to become a better resource for kids in the future.”