Coffee Chat and Change The World, April 4 – The Suburban Times

“Capturing the moment is what it’s all about,” Molly Morrow says. “In a fleeting second, the opportunity is gone. My job is to save that moment for all to see and share. Whether it is a loving glance or a spinning bull ride, salting away the image is what’s important.”

A versatile photographer as comfortable working in the studio as she is riding a horse, Molly Morrow has used her camera to capture the Western way of life for more than 35 years. Molly will share some of her heart stopping action photos, and give you tips to make your own photography better.

It’s our Easter show, so we’ll have tips for Easter Treats, Inspiration from Father Fred, Dates from Patt Schwab and get this – new and exciting – Debe Edden of the Playback Theatre Company Heartsparkle Players. Join us as Debe shows you how to plant seeds of hope in your life.

