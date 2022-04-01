 2022 State of Black Tacoma – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

2022 State of Black Tacoma

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Urban League announcement.

Join us for our 2022 State of Black Tacoma report as we lay out the GAINS, GAPS, and OPPORTUNITIES for GROWTH for Black Tacoma, and look for examples of success and guidance on how we can take action.

Topics will include housing, healthcare, public safety, education and more!

Virtual Community Event | May 12th at 6 p.m.

This event is free to attend (register here) and will be streamed via YouTube. A link to the event will be sent to all registered guests prior to the event. See you there!

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.