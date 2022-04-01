2022 State of Black Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Urban League announcement.

Join us for our 2022 State of Black Tacoma report as we lay out the GAINS, GAPS, and OPPORTUNITIES for GROWTH for Black Tacoma, and look for examples of success and guidance on how we can take action.

Topics will include housing, healthcare, public safety, education and more!

Virtual Community Event | May 12th at 6 p.m.

This event is free to attend (register here) and will be streamed via YouTube. A link to the event will be sent to all registered guests prior to the event. See you there!