Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

COVID-19 outbreaks in Pierce County increased this week. We saw more outbreaks in long-term care facilities, schools and childcare centers.

This reminds us we still need to follow the best public health practices and stay up to date on vaccinations. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Because Department of Health no longer requires schools to perform contact tracing, our numbers likely do not reflect all outbreaks occurring in schools.

Business outbreaks were higher this week.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 18 outbreaks with 355 cases, a 38% increase in the number of outbreaks and 15% increase in associated cases from last week.

We saw 2 more larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.

Outbreaks in schools increased this week to 3 with 15 related cases. The outbreaks were all classroom-related.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: