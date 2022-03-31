Lakewood seeking bidders for sidewalk project on Phillips Road – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

This contract provides for the construction of:

Installation of cement concrete sidewalks within the right-of-way along the west-side of Phillips Road SW between Agate Dr. SW and Onyx Dr. SW in the City of Lakewood. Work includes but is not limits to: clearing and grubbing of trees and existing vegetation within right-of-way, cutting existing asphalt and concrete, removal of old storm drain catch basins, installation of new storm drain pipe and catch basins, installation of cement concrete sidewalk, HMA patching, placing driveways, removal and replacement of existing fence and landscaping items, and all other necessary work and equipment to complete the project as specified and shown in the Contract Documents.

Learn more at the City of Lakewood website.