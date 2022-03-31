How to Help St. Vinnies and Others in Your Community – The Suburban Times

Fred Meyer – Ten Stores in Pierce County

People in our communities need help. St. Vinnies (St. Vincent de Paul Society) has been offering assistance to individuals for years, but there are others who help as well. It seems that every year the load gets heavier and the number of people in lines grow longer. Many people step up to help, but we don’t have to do it all by ourselves. Many of our retailers have programs in place that can help us and our neighbors.

Here are three successful businesses in the Pierce County area that are happy to assist us in the struggle.

“The Kroger Family of Companies is committed to community engagement, positive social impact and charitable giving at the national and local levels. Every community is unique, but our common goal is to partner with the neighborhoods we serve and help the people there live healthier lives. One of the ways in which we do this is through our Fred Meyer Community Rewards program. This program makes fundraising easy by donating to local organizations based on the shopping you do every day. Once you link your Card to an organization, all you have to do is shop at Fred Meyer and swipe your Shopper’s Card.”

Fred Meyer Contact – fredmeyer.com/i/community/community-rewards

Dollar Tree – Fifteen Stores in Pierce County

“At Dollar Tree, we strive to give back to our community, not only by offering quality products at an extreme value, but also by supporting efforts that improve the quality of life in the communities surrounding our corporate headquarters and our distribution centers. Through financial support, employee volunteering, and partnerships with our customers and nonprofit organizations, we support causes that will have the greatest impact on these communities and the people who live there.”

Dollar Tree Contact – www.dollartree.com/corporate-giving

“Our local community grants are awarded through an open application process and provide funding directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local organizations in the U.S. Don’t know how to determine your local facility? Don’t worry, the application will assist you.”

Walmart – Six Stores in Pierce County

Walmart Contact – walmart.org/how-we-give/local-community-grants

What works best with these programs is to work with an organization where you are already a member and also perform community projects, but it is not a requirement. Rotary, Soroptimists, and Lions Clubs are three great examples . . . but they are not alone and it never hurts to ask.

Many other businesses and foundations have special programs to help local communities, also. You might try, Giving Back | Planet Fitness, Taco Bell Foundation, Whataburger Family Foundation, and perhaps your favorite store next door. It never hurts to ask.