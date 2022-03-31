AWC Recognition of Certificates and Advanced Certificates of Municipal Leadership – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

During the March 21 meeting of the U.P. City Council, Interim CEO Alicia Seegers Martinelli and Member Services Director Tonia Sugarman from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC) presented Mayor Steve Worthington with his Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership (CML).

This rigorous program provides training in five competency areas. The core certificate requires 30 credits and participation in at least one workshop in each of five areas: Roles, Responsibilities and Legal Requirements; Public Sector Resource Management; Community Planning and Development; Effective Local Leadership; and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

To earn an advanced certificate, municipal leaders must complete an additional 30 CML credits and demonstrate six months of community service (such as service on national, statewide or community boards and commissions) completed within the last five years.

To date, Council Member Caroline Belleci has earned her Core CML certificate, while Council Members Keel, Figueroa and McCluskey, and now, Mayor Worthington hold Advanced CML certificates.

In accepting his certificate, Mayor Worthington noted his pleasure at being part of a governing body that values this kind of professional development. “I do think the real thing to celebrate is the number of CMLs our council has,” he said. “I’m glad to join those ranks.”

The Association of Washington Cities is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch and with regulatory agencies. Council Member Keel is currently serving as its board president.