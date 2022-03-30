UPDATE: Overnight southbound I-5 lane and ramp closures March 29 to March 31 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Construction crews will close lanes and ramps on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma each night starting Tuesday, March 29 through Thursday, March 31 to install overhead signs and complete striping.

This work is in preparation of moving all southbound I-5 lanes on to the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

Overnight ramp closures will have signed detours in place. Drivers may see some delays and will want to plan for extra travel time or delay their trips, especially for work scheduled Thursday night, March 31. Please slowdown in work zones, drive the posted speeds, pay attention, and limit distractions.

Overnight lane closures

Southbound I-5 lane closures from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way:

Tuesday, March 29, and Wednesday, March 30, each night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, March 31, two lanes of southbound I-5 will close starting at 9 p.m. Overnight, southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane. Two lanes will be reopened by 5 a.m., Friday, April 1 with all lanes open by 6 a.m.

Overnight ramp closures

Tuesday, March 29, Wednesday, March 30

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue/Bay Street will close each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, March 31

Starting at 9 p.m., the following ramps will close:

State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and the Port of Tacoma on-ramp to southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue/Bay Street

The ramps will reopen during the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. At the same time, southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane across the new bridge. Early morning drivers will see delays and backups while crews finish striping southbound I-5 to final configuration.

When all lanes of southbound I-5 reopen by 6 a.m. Friday, drivers will be on the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.