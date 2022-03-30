Tacoma Community College Selected as Education Partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Tacoma Community College will provide Amazon hourly employees access to career certificates, Associate degrees, and Bachelor of Applied Science degrees.

Amazon’s Career Choice program provides full tuition to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

Tacoma, WA—March 29, 2022 —Today, Tacoma Community College (TCC) announced they have been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to career certificates, Associate degrees, and Bachelor of Applied Science degrees.

“This partnership with Amazon, the largest employer in Washington, gives us a wonderful opportunity to help South Sound residents achieve their educational and career goals,” said TCC President Ivan L. Harrell, Ph.D. “We are honored that we are one of eight colleges in the state of Washington selected to be a Career Choice College, and our goal is to provide working adults a solid education that supports their work and personal lives.”

Tacoma Community Colleges offers career training, adult basic education, transfer degrees, and Bachelor of Applied Science degrees. With campuses in Tacoma and Gig Harbor, Washington, TCC offers online, hybrid and in-person options for students, meeting them where they are and helping them achieve their educational and career goals.

Amazon’s Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including full college tuition, industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language proficiency, high school diplomas, and GEDs. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

“We’re looking forward to Tacoma Community College coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thiemann, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally cultivated a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 50,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information on Tacoma Community College, visit: tacomacc.edu