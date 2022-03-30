Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Our COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates haven’t been this low in a long time. Our 7-day hospitalization rate is 1.8 per 100,000. That’s the lowest it’s been since August 2020. Our case rate of 70.8 per 100,000 is the lowest since July.

Stay up to date on your vaccinations to protect yourself, your family and those around you.

On March 29, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 70.8 for March 6-19, which is:

26.9% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Feb. 27-March 12).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 1.8 for March 13-19, which is:

33.3% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range March 6-12).

We confirmed 250 cases of COVID-19 for March 20-26 and 8 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Lake Tapps/Sumner Area.

A woman in her 80s from University Place.

A man in his 80s from Parkland.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 70s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 40s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 185,655 cases and 1,311 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending March 26 is 36.

In the last 2 weeks:

18.0% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.0% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

22.6% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

35.2% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: