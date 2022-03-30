Join the Pierce County Arts Commission – District 5 Vacancy – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Are you someone (or do you know someone) with experience, expertise or accomplishments in any of the following art-related fields: architecture, art criticism, art education, history, dance, communicative arts, crafts, theatre, heritage arts, landscape architecture, literature, music, painting, photography, planning, sculpture, ethnic arts, or have publicly demonstrated a deep interest in and appreciation of cultural and artistic activities?



If you answered yes to any of these, please consider applying for the Pierce County Arts Commission. There is currently a vacancy for the District 5 representative. Term starts July 1, 2022 (term length is three years). The successful candidate will be appointed by the County Executive and confirmed by the County Council. Check your address to see if you reside within this district. The board meets four times annually plus special meetings as needed. All meetings are open to the public.



Find the online application here, or download and print the application here.

District 5 includes the communities of Browns Point and Dash Point, Fife Heights and city of Fife, Midland, parts of Riverside, North Clover Creek/Collins, Parkland, Spanaway, Summit-Waller, Port of Tacoma, Tacoma’s Eastside and Northeast Tacoma.