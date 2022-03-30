Correction: Join Clover Park Rotary for CPRI – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

An earlier version of this story included incorrect prize information.

Clover Park Rotary is bringing back one of our most exciting FUNdraisers! CPRI (Clover Park Rotary Invitational) is a raffle style game board with 100 spots. Some are winners – and some are losers. There are fun prizes from gift cards to wine to cold hard cash – with the top prize being $1,000 Not a winner? That’s OK! For $10 you can join the “losers” wheel and try for a second chance at a $100 prize. It’s tons of fun and a great way to help our club raise money for our Holiday shopping this year.

Here are a couple of ways we contribute to our community. We partner with West Pierce Firefighters during the holiday season to help some of Lakewood’s neediest families have a merry Christmas. We supply families with essentials like coats, socks, and diapers for the youngest ones, along with a little holiday cheer with things like bikes and helmets. We also provide holiday food baskets at Thanksgiving for families in need.

Here’s where you can help! The more money we raise the broader our reach, and we want to help as many families as possible this year. We hope to see you at the 2022 CPRI!

To sign up online go to: cloverparkrotary.org. Scroll to the bottom of the page UPCOMING EVENTS and click on the CPRI.