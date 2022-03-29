Your Old Car Could Be Someone’s Salvation – The Suburban Times

Your old car could provide transportation to the doctor’s officer, the grocery store, kindergarten . . . or to work!

By donating your old car, St. Vinnies can resell or provide transportation to the doctor’s officer, the grocery store, kindergarten . . . or to work!

Even decades old cars can help someone. St. Vinnies can spin your old car into gold for a desperate family in Tacoma/Pierce County.

Regardless if you drove it yesterday or if it has sat in your yard so long you now think of it as an homage to your grandparent’s generation, more than likely you may be able to donate it to St. Vincent de Paul. You get a tax receipt and we receive the proceeds that will be used to support our charitable mission or provide the vehicle as transportation. – svdptacoma.org/donate/donate-your-car/