Tacoma Report: South Sound Sustainability Expo, April 16 – The Suburban Times

The 14th Annual South Sound Sustainability Expo is taking place on Saturday, April 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held completely outdoors, stretching from Tollefson Plaza and along the Prairie Line Trail through the University of Washington Tacoma campus (1900 Commerce St., in Tacoma). The Expo is free, open to the public, and connects residents and businesses with services, products, companies, and agencies that address sustainability needs in the community. For event information, visit SouthSoundSustainabilityExpo.org.