New program quickly connects high-risk COVID-19 patients with life-saving treatments – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

For many reasons, we continue to look ahead with hope to life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those reasons are the potentially life-saving treatments you can now receive if you’re a high-risk patient who tests positive.

Our new pilot program at the Canyon Road testing facility will make it easier for you to get treatment if you need it.

Improved access.

Oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies have been available in Pierce County for months. But many people don’t know if they need those treatments, or they don’t have a primary healthcare provider to ask. We’re working to remove those barriers.

We’ve partnered with Washington State Department of Health and Bird’s Eye Medical. If you’re a high-risk patient who tests positive at our Canyon Road site (10417 Canyon Rd E, Puyallup, WA 98373), you can talk to a healthcare provider and quickly access treatment.

You can walk up and get tested or register online ahead of time at tpchd.org/gettested.

The sooner you start your treatment, the better it works. That’s why we’ll connect you with help and info as soon as you get tested.

As soon as you learn you have COVID-19, we’ll connect you with a healthcare provider that day or early the next to discuss your options.

Safe and effective.

We have 2 different kinds of treatment available:

Antiviral medications Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.

Monoclonal antibodies Sotrovimab and Bebtelovimab.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized these treatments for emergency use. Early studies show they lower your chances of hospitalization and death. A healthcare provider will help decide which is right for you.

To qualify, you must be:

12 years or older.

Weigh at least 88 pounds.

At high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Patients at highest risk of severe COVID-19:

Are 65 years or older.

Are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Have a compromised immune system.

Have chronic health problems.

If you fall into one or more of these categories and have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19, get tested at our Canyon Road site. If you test positive, we’ll make sure you have access to the treatment you need.

Our goal is to expand this pilot program to more testing sites and pharmacies around Pierce County. Everyone in our community deserves easy access to treatment.

Continue healthy practices.

Our case and hospitalization rates continue to fall. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Pierce County in the low community level of risk for COVID-19 spread.

Staying up to date with vaccinations helps limit the spread of COVID-19 and lessens the severity of the illness if you get it. Prior infections can also offer some protection. But nothing is 100% effective.

All the work we’ve done has us on the right track, but we must continue to follow the best public health practices:

Get vaccinated and boosted

If you are sick, stay home.

Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed.

Wash your hands regularly.

Masks are optional in most settings but remain useful in many situations.

If you are immune compromised or at high risk for COVID-19, check with your healthcare provider about precautions you should take.

Stay up to date on our latest information by signing up for the Your Reliable Source blog.