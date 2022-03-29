Curb and gutter work to be completed on Division Avenue by the end of this week – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

This week crews are paving, adjusting utilities, painting stripes on the street and cleaning up Division Avenue. Most of the curb and gutter work on Division Ave. will be completed by the end of the week. Crews will return later to pave Yakima Ave. and N. I St., and install a crosswalk at Yakima Ave. Thank you for your patience!

Crews continue to place overhead wires in specific locations on Commerce St. This work results in closing Stadium Way southbound from Broadway to I-705 as well as Commerce St. southbound from I-705 to S. 7th St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until March 30.

The contractor is installing crosswalks on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way at S. 10th St., Earnest Brazill St., and S. 13th St. This crosswalk work will last about one more week (until about April 5). During this time, S. 10th St., Earnest Brazill St., and S. 13th St. will be closed west of MLK Jr. Way for about a half block to the alley. Two-way traffic will be maintained on MLK Jr. Way and S. 11th St. In addition, crews will start street improvements on S. 8th St., and S. 8th St. will be closed in both directions from MLK Jr. Way to S. L St. for about a month and a half.

Near Tacoma General Hospital, crews are paving on the east side of MLK Jr. Way. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To enter Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, please follow S. 5th St. down the hill and then exit through the alley to 6th Avenue. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The traveling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue working on the St. Joseph Station and roadway on MLK Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St MLK Jr. Way is closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St. – please follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews will pull underground fiber along the route, resulting in traffic restrictions near manholes. In addition, MLK Jr. Way may experience “rolling closures” as we inspect the work along the route.

Looking ahead, crews plan to start the street improvements on N. 2nd St. as soon as April 4. The contractor also will start curb and gutter work on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to 6th Ave. next week. Over the coming weeks, the contractor will trim trees if branches are close to the overhead wires.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Commerce Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 8th Street, S. 10th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 13th Street

When

Week of March 28

Where