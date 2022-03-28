 Public Hearing Scheduled for 2022 Amendments to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code – The Suburban Times

Public Hearing Scheduled for 2022 Amendments to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Planning Commission will hold a public hearing regarding the proposed 2022 Annual Amendment to the One Tacoma Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Regulatory Code on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, City Planning and Development staff will host an informational meeting for community members interested in learning more about the proposed amendments on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. Details for these virtual meetings are available at cityoftacoma.org/2022Amendment.

To submit a written comment, email planning@cityoftacoma.org through April 8, 2022.

This year, the City is reviewing and considering amendments to:

  • Land use designation change for a site near S. 46th and Orchard owned by NewCold, LLC, from Light Industrial to Heavy Industrial to allow for future expansion of the existing cold storage facility.
  • Land use designation change for 8 parcels near Wapato Hills Park owned by the South Sound Christian Schools and the CenterPoint Christian Fellowship from Low-Scale Residential to Mid-Scale Residential and General Commercial to allow future multifamily and commercial uses.
  • The Work Plan for South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District Code Amendments, as the first-phase response to the South Tacoma Economic Green Zone application submitted by the South Tacoma Neighborhood Council.
  • Minor Plan and Code Amendments that include non-policy, technical changes and clarifications of the plan and the code.

For more information about these proposed amendments, the associated staff analysis and environmental review, or the annual amendment process, visit cityoftacoma.org/2022Amendment or contact Lihuang Wung, Senior Planner, (253) 591-5682 or LWung@cityoftacoma.org.

