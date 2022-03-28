Overnight southbound I-5 lane and ramp closures March 29 to April 2 in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

TACOMA – Construction crews will close lanes and ramps on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma each night starting Tuesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 2 to install overhead signs and complete striping.

This work is in preparation of moving all southbound I-5 lanes on to the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

Overnight ramp closures will have signed detours in place. Drivers may see some delays and will want to plan for extra travel time or delay their trips, especially for work scheduled Saturday night, April 2. Please slow down in work zones, drive the posted speeds, pay attention, and limit distractions.

Overnight lane closures

Southbound I-5 lane closures from Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way:

Tuesday, March 29, Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday, March 31, each night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each following day.

Friday, April 1 from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, April 2.

Saturday, April 2 from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 3.

Overnight ramp closures

Tuesday, March 29, Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday, March 31

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue/Bay Street will close each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Friday, April 1

State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, April 2.

Southbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue/Bay Street will close each night from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, April 2.

Saturday, April 2

Starting at 9 p.m., two lanes of southbound I-5 will close. The following ramp closures will also occur:

State Route 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 11:30 p.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road and the Port of Tacoma on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 11:59 p.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue/Bay Street will close at 11:59 p.m.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 3, southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane across the new bridge. The ramps will reopen at that time. Early morning drivers will see delays and backups while crews finish striping southbound I-5 to final configuration.

All lanes of southbound I-5 will reopen by 6:30 a.m. Sunday, on the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

The schedule may change due to inclement weather. WSDOT will update advance closure notices on the statewide travel map.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.