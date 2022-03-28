Become Active in Your Local Government – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

There are many opportunities to take an active role in your local government. The City of Puyallup has seven citizen boards and commissions on which residents help shape the future of our community by serving, in an advisory capacity, to the Puyallup City Council. Consider attending one or more meetings of the board or commission of your choice. Members will welcome your presence and you will gain a first-hand understanding of how residents can make a difference.

Interested in Applying?

Those interested in serving in a voluntary capacity on a board or commission can submit an application online or to the City Clerk’s Office. Applications received from interested citizens will be considered for current openings as well as for openings on other boards and commissions occurring during the year.

Information About The City’s Boards and Commissions

This commission advises the City Council on matters relating to arts and culture, and promotes and facilitates art and cultural endeavors and projects.

City Council Salary Review Commission

This commission is charged with setting the salaries of the mayor, the deputy mayor, and the members of the city council.

Responsible for making rules and regulations relating to employment, and other matters connected with personnel administration for the police department.

Design Review and Historic Preservation Board

Responsible for reviewing all applications requiring building permits for certain categories of development as set forth in the Downtown Design Guidelines, and to identify and protect eligible historic properties for future generations.

LEOFF Disability Board

Created by state law to administer retirement benefits and rule on disability applications and disability retirements for members of the state LEOFF I retirement system.

Library Board

Sets policy to govern operations and programs of the library. Assists in securing adequate funds, in planning and implementation of library programs.

Parks & Recreation Board

Reviews and assesses recreational needs for residents and makes recommendations on beautification and management of parks, cemeteries, recreation areas and facilities.

Planning Commission

Responsible for preparing and amending the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Makes recommendations to the City Council regarding changes to zoning and other land use regulations.

Reviews and make recommendations to the City Council regarding applications for grants of lodging tax funding.

Senior Advisory Board

Serves as a liaison between the City Council and Puyallup’s senior community; assesses the recreation needs of seniors and suggests improvements to the operations of the Puyallup Activity Center facility.

Appointments

With the exception of the Library Board, appointments to boards and commissions are subject to confirmation by the City Council. Please contact the City Clerk’s office for additional information.