Local Agents Honored by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Weichert Real Estate Affiliates.

Weichert, Realtors® – Premier Properties is proud to announce that multiple agents from its brokerage were honored by the national franchise organization, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., for their outstanding real estate performance in 2021.

The following agents received recognition based on achieving specified production requirements in gross commission income or units closed over the past calendar year.

Grace Sato (President’s Club – Gold)

Heather Crittendon CRP(r) (Ambassador Club)

Leonisa Chang (Sales Achievement)

Adair Caras (Sales Achievement)

“We are very proud of all our affiliates and their agents for everything they were able to accomplish this past year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “We are extremely fortunate to have such dedicated and knowledgeable agents who went above and beyond to adapt to the various challenges of 2021 and continue to offer exceptional service to their clients.”

Weichert, Realtors® – Premier Properties is an independently owned and operated Weichert® affiliate.