Sound Credit Union and UW Tacoma’s Milgard School Launch UW-Wide Competition to Identify the Next Great FinTech Disruptor – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sound Credit Union.

On March 23 Sound Credit Union and UW Tacoma’s (UWT) Milgard Center for Business Analytics announced the second annual UW FinTech Pitch Competition. The competition offers all UW students a chance to develop a pitch for a new fintech (Financial Technology) product, present their idea to potential investors, and receive feedback on the idea. The winner of the competition will receive $1,000 and a chance to present their idea to the statewide Sound Credit Union FinTech Incubator Challenge.

“Innovation in the fintech space and educating the next generation of financial leaders are two crucial goals for Sound Credit Union,” said Don Clark Jr., Sound Credit Union President and CEO. “This collaboration with UWT is one way we can support the growth of UW students while identifying the next generation financial technology entrepreneurs. We cannot wait to see the ideas that these students come up with.”

Fintech describes a series of technology innovations that could enhance or replace traditional financial services delivery. Usually these innovations offer increased accessibility, security and are not tied to physical banking locations. Together Sound Credit Union and these budding fintech entrepreneurs will work to develop the kinds of tools that could improve financial health and create better member experiences.

“Consistently UW students are bringing their ideas, energy and passion to their class work,” said Michael Helser, Assistant Director of the Milgard Center for Business Analytics at UW Tacoma. “The Sound Credit Union UW FinTech Pitch Competition is another chance for these students to come with their best ideas and innovations. Ultimately, our students are going to shape the future of financial technology. Our mission is to give them the feedback and tools to make their ideas into a business reality.”

University of Washington students can submit their financial technology concepts to the UW FinTech Pitch Competition between March 28 and April 18. A select group of finalists will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of entrepreneurs and industry experts on April 28. Each finalist will receive feedback and mentorship from the judges designed to help them refine their fintech concept for entry into the statewide Sound Credit Union FinTech Incubator Challenge.