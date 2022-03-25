 Still time to register for March 30 Champions for Youth Breakfast – The Suburban Times

Still time to register for March 30 Champions for Youth Breakfast

Communities In Schools of Lakewood announcement.

We have one week left before Lakewood’s Champions for Youth Breakfast. Our students and team have been working hard to share their stories with you!

On Wednesday, March 30 at 8am we will gather virtually on Zoom with the Lakewood community to hear student stories, recognize scholarship winners, and surround our students with a community of support.

Although we’ve sold out our Breakfast Boxes – there is still time to register for the event! It is free to register champions.lakewoodcis.org to receive the event link.

