Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
We are learning to live with COVID-19. As we do so, it is important for all of us to follow the best public health practices for each situation. Make sure you’re fully vaccinated and boosted. Up-to-date vaccination provides the best protection against serious illness and death.
As of March 19, 65.1% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 69.7% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,421,000 doses to Pierce County residents and 595,600 residents are fully vaccinated.
Last week:
- We administered 3,800 doses.
- We administered more than 800 first doses.
- An average of 500 residents received a dose each day.
Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:
- 5-11: 28.5%
- 12-17: 60.7%
- 18-19: 77.4%
- 20-34: 72.6%
- 35-49: 78.6%
- 50-64: 79.9%
- 65-79: 84.7%
- 80 and older: 93.8%
Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, vaccination and other metrics.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- Childcare and schools.
