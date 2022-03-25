CPSD Promising Future: Thais Williams – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Idlewild Elementary School first grader Thais Williams.

Thais loves a challenge. She looks forward to helping her fellow students, participating in class and listening to her teacher so she can fill her behavior chart with smiley-face stickers every day. “I have this chart with my teacher, and I get excited every morning because I really want to get all smiley faces on my chart every day,” she said. “This whole week I’ve been getting all smileys!”

She likes all the topics they’ve covered in class, but science and math are her absolute favorite. “I like science more because I get to explore new things and see what I can accomplish,” she said. “But with math, now that I’m learning (multiplication) instead of just adding and subtracting, it’s a little different and more exciting.”

Thais enjoys her science lessons so much that she plans to keep studying it when she’s all grown up. “I want to be a lot of things, but I mostly want to be a scientist, a doctor and a mom,” she said. “I want to use science to mix chemicals and make medicine for people because I like helping others.”

She is also a very strong reader. This year she’s made amazing progress and is almost reading at a fourth-grade level! In fact, she just started reading the “Harry Potter” series.