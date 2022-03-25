City Events and Recognitions Committee Announces 2022 City of Destiny Award Winners – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

Mayor Victoria Woodards and the City Council will recognize Tacoma’s top volunteers and service providers this year during the 36th annual City of Destiny Awards. Location, date, and time to be announced.

“These awards recognize active examples of compassion in action,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Each recipient’s dedication to service showcases how we all have the power to impact the lives of our friends, families, and neighbors and make Tacoma a more connected, resilient, and caring community.”

The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee Chair, Jessica Johnston, said of the selection process, “We are filled with honor and amazement as we read the nomination submissions. Tacoma has so many generous people who make us proud to live and serve in this city.”

The 2022 City of Destiny Award recipients are:

Adult Leadership: An individual that inspires others to help meet a need in the community.

Virginia Basher – Tacoma Safe

Youth Development: An individual who has dedicated his or her life to helping children reach their highest potential.

Robert Joyce – Peoples Community Center, Hilltop

Youth Leadership: An individual up to 18 years of age that inspires others to help meet a need in the community.

Isha Hussein & Heaven Galvan – Mayor’s Youth Commission, Justice and Safety Committee

Group: Teamwork on a project that benefits the community.

Downtown Tacoma Partnership – Safety & Clean Team

Environmental Sustainability: Individual or group of all ages dedicated to improving, conserving, or protecting the natural environment.

Celeste Ets-Hokin – Alling Park, South Tacoma

Disability Advocate: Professional: Individual professional dedicated to increasing accessibility to services such as employment, health, housing, civics, culture, recreation, facilities, and/or programs for people with disabilities.

Travis Pope – Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center (TUPAC)



Economic Development: Group or individual dedicated to improving, encouraging, and promoting sustainable economic development for under-represented communities.

Shawn Durnen – NineLine Veteran Services



Equity & Empowerment: Group or individual dedicated to the promotion of social justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion ensuring all have access to resources and opportunities, with specific focus on Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.

SWISH Basketball – Youth Development League, Tacoma



For more information, including a list of previous years’ awardees, visit cityoftacoma.org/DestinyAwards.