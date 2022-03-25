2022 Walk Tacoma series will kick-off with New Downtown Business tour – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

The 2022 Walk Tacoma series will kick off on April 6, with the launch of Downtown On the Go’s first in-person walk since 2019. Join us for a guided tour throughout downtown to learn about a variety of new businesses (to be announced soon!) that have opened in recent months​. Hear from the business owners themselves about why they chose to establish themselves in downtown Tacoma, along with folks from Downtown Tacoma Partnership about the renewed vibrancy in downtown.

The official Kick-off event will take place in Theatre Square Park, starting at 12 p.m. on April 6th, where the DOTG team and Walk partners will gather to celebrate another Walk Tacoma series, and to hand out special Walk Tacoma gift bags! Visit DowntownOntheGo.org to learn more about the Walk Tacoma series, and register here to claim your gift bag (limited to the first 100 registrants). After the in-person walk, the tour will be available on the free GeoTourist app.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their thirteenth year, encourage people to enjoy Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.