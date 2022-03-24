Statewide Flag Lowering for Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata – The Suburban Times

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Dominique (Dom) Calata, 35, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Friday, March 25, 2022. Deputy Calata died in the line of duty on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, March 25, 2022.

A memorial service will take place on March 25, 2022, at the Church for all Nations in Tacoma at 1:00 pm.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.