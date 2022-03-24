Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
COVID-19 outbreaks in Pierce County continued to fall last week. Since Jan. 27, total outbreaks and related cases dropped more than 90%. Only 2 long-term care facilities remain on our list of larger outbreaks. This is great news for some of our most vulnerable residents!
Business outbreaks were lower this week.
Businesses and long-term care facilities had 13 outbreaks with 310 cases, a 32% drop in the number of outbreaks and 18% decrease in associated cases from last week.
- We saw 2 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.
- Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 1 with 3 related cases. The outbreak was classroom-related.
Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.
