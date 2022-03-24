 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

COVID-19 outbreaks in Pierce County continued to fall last week. Since Jan. 27, total outbreaks and related cases dropped more than 90%. Only 2 long-term care facilities remain on our list of larger outbreaks. This is great news for some of our most vulnerable residents!

Business outbreaks were lower this week.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 13 outbreaks with 310 cases, a 32% drop in the number of outbreaks and 18% decrease in associated cases from last week.

  • We saw 2 fewer larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) than last week.
  • Outbreaks in schools dropped this week to 1 with 3 related cases. The outbreak was classroom-related.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on:

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.