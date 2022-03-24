Finding Home: LGBTQ+ Communities in Tacoma Exhibit – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Please join the Tacoma Historical Society in the opening of its new exhibit Finding Home: LGBTQ+ Communities in Tacoma.

Finding Home is a celebration of Tacoma’s LGBTQ + History and the way its vibrant community has repeatedly come together to effect change. They will be time to view the exhibit and enjoy a special performance by Tacoma resident and spoken word artist-singer, Thy Nguyen. Thy is a queer, first generation Viet immigrant who was crowned Tacoma’s Poet Laureate in 2015. Thy is also a community organizer with The People’s Assembly.

Date: Friday, March 25th, 2022

Time: -6:00pm Exhibit Viewing -7:00pm Performance by Thy Nguyen

Location: Tacoma History Museum 406 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98402

Tickets: Free or by Donation

RSVP: www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-home-lgbtq-communities-in-tacoma-exhibit-opening-tickets-292811305497

With special thanks to the individuals and organizations who provided their time, knowledge and insight to help make this exhibit happen.

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from within 48 hours of the event will be required for entry. Masks are required to be worn at all times.