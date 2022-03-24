 Finding Home: LGBTQ+ Communities in Tacoma Exhibit – The Suburban Times

Finding Home: LGBTQ+ Communities in Tacoma Exhibit

Tacoma Historical Society announcement.

Please join the Tacoma Historical Society in the opening of its new exhibit Finding Home: LGBTQ+ Communities in Tacoma.

Finding Home is a celebration of Tacoma’s LGBTQ + History and the way its vibrant community has repeatedly come together to effect change. They will be time to view the exhibit and enjoy a special performance by Tacoma resident and spoken word artist-singer, Thy Nguyen. Thy is a queer, first generation Viet immigrant who was crowned Tacoma’s Poet Laureate in 2015. Thy is also a community organizer with The People’s Assembly.

With special thanks to the individuals and organizations who provided their time, knowledge and insight to help make this exhibit happen.

Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test from within 48 hours of the event will be required for entry. Masks are required to be worn at all times.

