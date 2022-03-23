Procession route established for Deputy Dom Calata’s Celebration of Life – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The procession route has been established for the March 25 Celebration of Life for Deputy Dom Calata.

The procession will begin at the Washington State Fairgrounds.

Vehicles will begin west on 9th Avenue SW

Turn left on Fairview Drive

Fairview Drive becomes 9th Street SW

Turn right on 39th Ave SW

39th Ave SW turns into 112th St E

Arrive at 111 112th St E, Tacoma

The procession will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will end at approximately 12:30 a.m., so please plan accordingly if you live or work in the areas affected by the procession.

Additionally, 112th Street E will be closed from 7th Avenue S to Pacific Avenue S in the Parkland area from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The public is encouraged to line the route of the procession to show their support for Deputy Calata and his family.