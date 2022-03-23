Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates continued to fall this week. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists Pierce County in the low community level of risk.

Sadly, we still recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths. One was a boy under the age of 10. He is the second COVID-19 death under 18 reported in Pierce County.

Children 5-11 remain the least vaccinated group of eligible people. Only 22.7% in our county are fully vaccinated. Getting vaccinated significantly lowers your chances of getting COVID-19 and lessens the severity of illness if you get it. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

On March 22, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 96.6 for Feb. 27-March 12, which is:

33.8% lower than the last 2-week period (date range: Feb. 20-March 5).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 2.8 for March 6-12, which is:

45.1% lower than the previously reported 7-day period (date range Feb. 27-March 5).

We confirmed 226 cases of COVID-19 for March 13-19 and 10 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A boy under 10 from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 20s from Graham.

A woman in her 70s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Edgewood/Fife/Milton.

A woman in her 70s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 184,714 cases and 1,303 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending March 19 is 32.

In the last 2 weeks:

18.5% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.2% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

19.9% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

37.0% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

