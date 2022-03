Submitted by Loren Pollard, University Place.

I read with interest the story about U.P’s chief of police and his efforts to enlist dog walkers in U.P’s crime watch efforts.

I salute him for that and urge him that while he prepares his remarks, he include a cautionary statement about those inconsiderate clods who permit their pets to take a dump in peoples’ yards or even on city sidewalks and make no effort to clean up after them!