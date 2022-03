Lakewood United will hold a General Board meeting for Thursday, March 24, 2022 (5:00-5:30 pm) at the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce (6310 Mt Tacoma Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499). The meeting will be both in person and in zoom format.

Email Lakewoodunited@gmail.com if you want to Zoom into the meeting.

Lakewood United meeting will be on a tight time frame… as there is another public meeting at 6 pm in Fort Steilacoom Park on Public Safety & Community Policing.