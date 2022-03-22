Strickland Secures Wins for WA-10, Over $12 Million for South Sound Community Projects – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement after she secured $12.55 million for eight community projects to benefit the South Sound. Strickland’s local Community Project Funding (CPF) requests were signed into law by President Biden as part of H.R. 2471, the FY22 omnibus appropriations package.

“I am grateful that President Biden signed this appropriations omnibus package into law, providing emergency funding for Ukraine, and including over $12 million for community projects that will tangibly benefit South Sound,” said Strickland. “I want to thank all the community partners that worked with me to make significant investments in pedestrian accessibility, transit-oriented development, housing, clean water, South Sound veterans, at-risk youth, Tribal nations, families, workers and so much more.”

Learn more about each of the eight CPF projects that were included in the appropriations package below, in order of dollar amount:



$3,000,000 for the City of Tacoma’s pedestrian accessibility improvements. This Pedestrian Accessibility Improvement Project will construct 400 curb ramps that have been requested by people with disabilities and where there are identified barriers. This project will construct curb ramps at locations where there is no access between streets and sidewalks for people with mobility issues. This will provide opportunities for people who may otherwise not be able to seek employment.

$3,000,000 for Pierce Transit’s Spanaway Transit Center and Bus Rapid Transit Station Completion (at Pacific Avenue/SR 7 BRT route’s southern terminus). The Spanaway Transit Center will serve a low-income and high-minority area. Pierce Transit’s service area in Pierce County includes 12 federally recognized Opportunity Zones, which are Census Tracts identified as Low-Income Communities. Six of those Opportunity Zones are served directly by the BRT route originating from the Spanaway Transit Center. The design of Pierce Transit’s Stream BRT network aligns with the pattern of essential jobs, meaning transit-dependent residents will have access to faster, more frequent, and easily accessible stations and routes.



$2,800,000 for the Nisqually Indian Tribe's Nisqually Housing Development Road. The Nisqually Indian Tribe has developed a long-term plan for sustainable community housing development focusing on the completion of infrastructure improvements within a 40-acre parcel of tribal trust land specifically dedicated for housing purposes. The new housing site is centrally located on the Nisqually Reservation and is adjacent to the Tribe's new Health Clinic, Elder's Center, and Public Works facilities. The site will provide space for future development of up to 100 new housing units, including single-family and multi-family units, as well as critically needed Elder housing, for low and moderate-income tribal families.



$1,800,000 for Squaxin Island Tribe's new water source to ensure it is connected to the existing water system. The funding will go towards the final engineering and construction of connecting a new water source to the Squaxin Island Tribe water system approximately 1.5 miles away. The Squaxin Island Tribe's current water source is at capacity and diminishing every year. This water source allows for the Squaxin to maintain and build a thriving economy. This project will reap a great return for the region, providing new jobs while preserving existing jobs for families of surrounding counties.



$500,000 for the City of Lacey's Veterans Services Hub. The Lacey Veterans Service Hub (LVSH) provides a single-entry point service hub for veterans seeking employment, education, housing, health, and nutrition services by working with more than 70 partners and providers. Funding will allow the LVSH to purchase tablet computers and associated compliant software systems to automate the process of determining which services veterans are eligible for and increase efficiencies for staff, service providers, and volunteers.



The Lacey Veterans Service Hub (LVSH) provides a single-entry point service hub for veterans seeking employment, education, housing, health, and nutrition services by working with more than 70 partners and providers. Funding will allow the LVSH to purchase tablet computers and associated compliant software systems to automate the process of determining which services veterans are eligible for and increase efficiencies for staff, service providers, and volunteers. $500,000 for the City of University Place’s Homestead Park redevelopment. With the rezoning of the City’s downtown as a regionally designated Urban Center under the State’s Growth Management Act, the City has seen significant new mixed-use, transit-oriented development. Homestead Park is at the center of this development. The park is heavily vegetated and, as a result, suffers from a lack of visibility. The City seeks to address safety concerns raised by the community at large, and of particular concern to residents in nearby apartment buildings. The proposed improvements also will address the need for a more inviting and usable community gathering location in the center of the City’s most dense neighborhood.

$500,000 for Shelton Youth Connection’s Young Adult Transitional Housing that provides a safe space to connect young adults ages 12 to 24 years old with the supportive services that will help them achieve their best possible outcome. The project includes purchasing and renovating at the currently leased location, providing access to 6,000 additional square feet to create 12 transitional housing living spaces for homeless or at-risk of homeless youth and young adults whom they currently serve.



$450,000 for Arriva's (Pierce Center for Arts & Technology) Certified Clinical/Clerical Medical Assistant Training Program. The program is designed to prepare competent entry-level medical assistants. This includes preparing students to assist within the medical environment with patient procedures and administrative duties, with particular emphasis on acquiring proficiency in using the electronic health record systems needed for today's technologically advanced health care environment, e.g., physicians' offices, urgent care centers, clinics, and ambulatory care facilities.

Learn more about the diverse WA-10 Community Project Funding advisory panel and CPF process at this link.

In addition to the over $12 million secured for Community Project Funding, Strickland also secured several wins in the appropriations package below. Rep. Strickland:

Helped secure passage of the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act which provides $13.6 billion in emergency funding to support the Ukrainian people and defend global democracy in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

Secured an additional $40 million for the Office of Defense Local Community Cooperation for the Defense Community Infrastructure Program. This brings the total appropriations to $90 million. In FY21, DCIP was funded at $60 million and the FY22 President’s Budget requested $50 million. Strickland led a letter to the Appropriations Committee to urge that Committee fully fund DCIP.

Secured NOAA with $39.5 million for Pacific Salmon Treaty activities, which can be combined with the $34.4 million allocated to the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund.



Secured $363 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, an increase of $25 million above the FY 2021 enacted level. There is also a total of $102 million in Department of Defense Accounts for HBCUs, in the research and educational programs and activities account for HBCUs and MSIs, and for diversification in the SMART scholarship program. In addition, Reps. Strickland and Adams secured a provision to provide flexibility for HBCUs to use appropriated funding for needed infrastructure and maintenance.

Secured $28.6 million for the ShakeAlert West Coast Earthquake Early Warning System. This smart infrastructure investment provides critical additional minutes of warning to people who may be affected by an earthquake, saving lives and giving systems time to prepare.



Secured a $38 million increase for State and Tribal Wildlife Grants. These grants provide funds to state and tribal wildlife agencies to implement programs to protect wildlife, including habitat restoration and climate change mitigation.

Led 22 of her colleagues in urging the Appropriations Committee to substantially increase funding for mental health crisis response, secured a $100 million increase in the Mental Health Block Grant, and successfully increased the set-aside for mental health crisis systems with the MHBG. This set-aside enables states to provide crisis care programming for individuals struggling with substance use disorders or mental health crises. State and local governments can use funds from this program for high-tech crisis call centers, 24/7 mobile crisis units, and crisis stabilization programs. This program was funded at $35 million in FY21.

Co-led a letter signed by 156 Members requesting a substantial increase in funding for the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG), and secured $6.2 billion for CCDBG. This funding helps families cover the high cost of child care and supports states in improving the quality of care, and is an increase from the $5.9 billion appropriated in FY21.



Led a letter to the Appropriations Committee with 16 colleagues supporting robust funding for the Agriculture Research Service (ARS) within the USDA, and secured $1.634 billion for the ARS, $108 million above the FY 2021 enacted level. The ARS is the USDA’s principal scientific research arm within the agency, providing nourishing food, supporting agricultural and natural resources, and maintaining our economic competitiveness in agriculture.

