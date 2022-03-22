Recycle those old eyeglasses – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

Looking to donate those eyeglasses you’ve had laying around the house for a long time? Look no further than the Lakewood First Lions Club, which has been collecting and recycling used eyeglasses since 1954.

The used eyeglasses collected by the club (more than 6,381 in 2021) are processed and packaged by the Northwest Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center in Lacey, which either includes them in their own humanitarian efforts or distributes them to other humanitarian groups traveling to developing countries.

These groups made up of eye doctors and volunteers, include the Lions Sight First Program, Volunteer Optometric Services for Humanity, World Vision, Eye Health NW, optometry college groups, military civil assistance groups and numerous church groups.

To help the Lakewood First Lions Club, start by recycling your used eyeglasses, sunglasses and reading glasses. Second, spread the word by telling others about eyeglass recycling and encourage them to participate.

Listed below are Lakewood area locations that will accept your eyeglasses:

Lakewood Water District, 19000 Gravelly Lake Drive SW; St. Clare Hospital (foyer main entrance)

Madigan Army Hospital (Ophthalmology Clinic)

McChord AFB (62 nd Medical Eye Clinic)

Medical Eye Clinic) Walmart Vision Center, 7001 Bridgeport Way SW

Ardesson’s Shoe Repair, 9635 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Little Church on the Prairie, 6310 Motor Dr. SW

Homestreet Bank, 10802 Gravelly Lake Drive St.

South Sound Eye Care, 8520 Steilacoom Blvd. SW

VA Hospital Exchange on Veterans Drive

Dr. Benson, Eye Physicians of Lakewood, 5920 100 th St SW #8, Lakewood

St SW #8, Lakewood Heritage Bank, 10318 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW.

Questions? Call Lion Club Past President Eric Warn at 253-222-3742.