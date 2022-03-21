University Place Community Connection Place March 2022 activity schedule – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Howard Lee, Community Connection Place.

University Place Community Connection Place (CCP) operates a community/senior center in partnership with the City of UP. It provides activities for all ages and most are cost free to the participants. Community Connection Place (CCP) is a 501c3 non profit corporation registered in the State of Washington, so if you to make a donation, it is tax exempt depending on your tax paying status. CCP’s activity schedule for the month of March 2022 is posted below. Get acquainted with the facilities and it’s staff by stopping by 2534 Grandview Dr. W., just north of the intersection of 27th St and Grandview. You are always welcome!