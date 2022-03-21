 Puyallup City Council Salary Review Commission to meet March 24 – The Suburban Times

Puyallup City Council Salary Review Commission to meet March 24

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council Salary Review Commission will meet on Thursday, March 24, to review various items of business and to hold a public hearing on the matter of City Council salaries for 2022.

The meeting will occur remotely beginning at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom meeting platform.  Information on how to access the meeting is located on the agenda, available on the city’s website at: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos

For further information contact Mary Winter in the City Clerk’s Office at 253-770-3358 or by email at MWinter@Puyallupwa.gov.

