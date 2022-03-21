Puyallup City Council Salary Review Commission to meet March 24 – The Suburban Times

City of Puyallup announcement.

The Puyallup City Council Salary Review Commission will meet on Thursday, March 24, to review various items of business and to hold a public hearing on the matter of City Council salaries for 2022.

The meeting will occur remotely beginning at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom meeting platform. Information on how to access the meeting is located on the agenda, available on the city’s website at: www.cityofpuyallup.org/827/Agendas-Minutes-and-Videos.

For further information contact Mary Winter in the City Clerk’s Office at 253-770-3358 or by email at MWinter@Puyallupwa.gov.