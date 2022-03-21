 PNWS-AWWA Donates $5,000 to LASA – The Suburban Times

PNWS-AWWA Donates $5,000 to LASA

Submitted by LASA.

On 3/4/22, Pacific North West Section, American Water Works Association, donated $5,000 to LASA to help Pierce County residents in need of water assistance. We greatly appreciate their generosity. Every day LASA gets phone calls from residents in need of this vital necessity.

How can you help support LASA (lasapierce.org)? LASA is hosting a catered “Friend Raising” Breakfast on Wednesday, April 27th at 7:30 a.m. at Clover Park Technical College. To get your free ticket, go to Brown Paper Tickets (m.bpt.me). We will be announcing our plans for a new hygiene center.

