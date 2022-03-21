Parks Appreciation Day is April 23 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Please make plans to get dirty at Paradise Pond Park on Saturday, April 23 for U.P.’s annual Parks Appreciation Day which will be held in conjunction with global Earth Day efforts. The public is invited to come out and help maintain the park’s trails by spreading new wood chips and removing overgrowth.

The work will begin at 9 a.m. and go through noon. Participants are invited to bring their own tools and gloves. U.P. Parks will provide additional rakes and shovels for those who do not have their own.

University Place Refuse and Recycling is co-sponsoring the event with the City of U.P. and will provide coffee, donuts and water for the volunteers.

Paradise Pond Park is located on 67th Avenue West, just north of 35th Street.